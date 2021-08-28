Bundesliga: Erling Braut Haaland seals Borussia Dortmund injury-time victory over Hoffenheim
Watch highlights as Borussia Dortmund seal a late injury-time 3-2 win over 1899 Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, with all three scorers being born in England - Erling Braut Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Giovanni Reyna.
REPORT: Haaland and Bellingham scores in Dortmund win
