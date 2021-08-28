Warrenpoint Town recover from conceding an early goal to defeat 10-man Ballymena United 2-1 in their season-opener at Milltown.

Paul McElroy gave United the lead from the spot, then Point levelled shortly before half-time as Kealon Dillon's long-range drive went into the net off Jordan Williamson.

Dillon netted the winner from the spot after Dougie Wilson was red-carded for his foul on Luke Wade-Slater.