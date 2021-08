Glentoran move to the top of the Irish Premiership on goal difference with their win over Sion Swifts bringing them level on points with Cliftonville, who were held to a 0-0 draw by Linfield.

The Glens claimed a 3-1 win over Sion with bottom side Derry City claiming just their second win of the season, a 2-1 victory against Crusaders, in the night's other fixture.