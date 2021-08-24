Wales manager Robert Page says he is pleased a number of his squad, most notably Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey of Juventus, are getting game time for their clubs.

Page added Bale, who is in the final year of his contract with the Spanish club, remains committed to Wales as he aims to lead them to their first World Cup since 1958.

Wales face Finland in a friendly in Helsinki on Wednesday, 1 September and resume their World Cup qualifying campaign against Belarus in Kazan, Russia, the following Sunday before hosting Estonia at Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday, 8 September.