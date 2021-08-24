Evans 'a big doubt' for qualifiers - NI boss Baraclough

Northern Ireland manager Ian Barclough says Jonny Evans is a big doubt for the World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Switzerland.

Baraclough has included the Leicester City defender in his squad for the double-header, but Evans has not played since getting injured in May's FA Cup final.

"We know he is a big doubt, I've named him in the squad but there is a contingency plan if he doesn't make it," Baraclough said.