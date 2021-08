Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he "couldn't have asked for more" as Bruno Fernandes scores his first hat-trick for Manchester United to see the club start their Premier League season with a "fantastic" 5-1 win over Leeds United.

