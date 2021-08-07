Archive: Romelu Lukaku's best Premier League moments for Chelsea, West Brom, Everton and Manchester United
BBC Sport takes a look back at striker Romelu Lukaku's best Premier League moments.
The Belgian striker is close to re-joining Chelsea from Italian champions Inter Milan.
Available to UK users only.
Watch a new season of Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport App from Saturday 14 August.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- Premier League