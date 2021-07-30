Manchester United's under-16 side are made to work hard for a 2-1 win over Linfield's Under-17s as they conclude their Super Cup NI tour at Dixon Park in Ballyclare.

Jaden Jones' superb left-foot shot put United ahead on 24 minutes before Leon Boyd levelled for Linfield prior to half-time as he ran onto a long ball to plant into an empty net.

However, Nehemiah Oriola hit United's winner in the second half as they finished the tour with a winning record after earlier victories over Coleraine and Ballymena United.