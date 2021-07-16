Coleraine exit the Europa Conference League at the opening hurdle after losing 4-2 on aggregate to Bosnian side Velez Mostar.

Matthew Shevlin gave the Irish Premiership side hope of overturning their 2-1 first-leg defeat in Sarajevo with a first-half header.

Brazilian Brandao de Souza, who scored both of the Bosnians' first-leg goals from the penalty spot, levelled the tie on the night with a deflected effort before Nemanja Andusic scored the away side's second.