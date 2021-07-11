Euro 2020: Watch all of the penalty shootout between Italy and England in the final of Euro 2020
Watch all of the penalties in the dramatic and heart-breaking shootout as Italy beat England 3-2 to become European champions at Wembley.
MATCH REPORT: England lose shootout in Euro 2020 final
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship