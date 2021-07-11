Euro 2020 final: Jadon Sancho, Jorginho & Bukayo Saka miss penalties as Italy edge England at Wembley
Watch the decisive final penalties of the dramatic shootout as Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties to win the European Championship after a tense 120-minutes ended 1-1 at Wembley.
- European Championship