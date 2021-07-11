Euro 2020 final: Leonardo Bonucci pounces in penalty box to grab Italy equaliser against England
Italy grab a deserved equaliser against England as Leonardo Bonucci pounces on a loose ball in the six-yard box to draw his side level in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
