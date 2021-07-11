Euro 2020 Italy v England: Match of the Day pundits celebrate Luke Shaw's early goal for England
Match of the Day pundits Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand celebrate Luke Shaw's goal to take the early 1-0 lead against Italy during the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.
FOLLOW: Euro 2020: Italy v England
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship