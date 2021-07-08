BBC Sport

Euro 2020: England's excellent game management as they close out Denmark win with 53-pass exhibition

Watch England's 53-pass move that saw them close out their 2-1 extra-time victory over Denmark at Euro 2020 at Wembley.

MATCH REPORT: England reach Euro 2020 final

