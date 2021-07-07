Match of the Day pundits Gary Lineker, Jermaine Jenas & Alan Shearer discuss the penalty that resulted in Harry Kane converting the winning goal against Denmark, with Shearer calling the penalty ''soft'' and stating that he would be ''pretty angry if that penalty was given against England''.

