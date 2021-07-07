England assistant coach Chris Powell tells BBC Sport's Alistair Magowan how he and manager Gareth Southgate were "forged" in the Crystal Palace youth team together and says his friend is setting a benchmark for "how international managers should work".

Listen to England v Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday, 7 July at 20:00 BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds.