Cliftonville reclaimed top spot in the Women's Premiership table with a 5-2 win over Linfield at Midgley Park.

Erin Montgomery, Niamh Connolly and Fi Morgan scored first-half goals to give the Reds a commanding three-goal cushion at the break.

However, the Blues hit back through Rebecca Bassett and Rebecca McKenna.

But a Kirsty McGuinness double sealed the points for John McGrady's side, who replaced Glentoran at the summit.