Euro 2020: Denmark edge Czech Republic to reach semi-finals
Watch highlights as Kasper Dolberg's well-timed strike helped Denmark beat Czech Republic 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 facing either England or Ukraine at Wembley.
MATCH REPORT: Denmark beat Czechs to reach last four
