BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Lorenzo Insigne scores magnificent long-range stunner

Lorenzo Insigne scores a beautiful curling effort to put Italy 2-0 up against Belgium in their quarter-final tie in Munich.

FOLLOW: Belgium 1-2 Italy - Lukaku scores penalty after Insigne stunner

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only

Published
Section
BBC Sport
Subsection
European Championship