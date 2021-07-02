Euro 2020: Spain beat 10-man Switzerland on penalties to reach semi-finals
Watch highlights as Spain beat Switzerland in a thrilling penalty shootout to advance to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 facing either Belgium or Italy in Wembley.
MATCH REPORT: Relief for Spain, heartbreak for Switzerland after penalty drama
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship