Watch as Mikel Oyarzabal scores the winning penalty to help Spain advance to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 defeating Switzerland 3-1 on penalties.

MATCH REPORT: Relief for Spain, heartbreak for Switzerland after penalty drama

