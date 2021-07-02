BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Relief for Spain, heartbreak for Switzerland - relive dramatic penalty shootout

Watch as Spain edge Switzerland in a dramatic penalty shootout to reach the semi-finals of the European Championship.

MATCH REPORT: Spain beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euros semis

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only

