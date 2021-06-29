Ukraine will play England in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals after substitute Artem Dovbyk scores late in the second-half of extra time to secure a 2-1 win over Sweden in Glasgow.

WATCH MORE: Forsberg's deflected strike gives Sweden an equaliser

FOLLOW LIVE: Euro 2020: Watch Sweden v Ukraine

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.