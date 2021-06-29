Emil Forsberg scores after taking a shot that takes a wicked deflection to beat Heorhiy Bushchan in goal to give Sweden a vital equaliser against Ukraine in Glasgow.

FOLLOW: Euro 2020: Watch Sweden 1-1 Ukraine

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.