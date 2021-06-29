Euro 2020 Sweden v Ukraine: Oleksandr Zinchenko's super strike give Ukraine the lead
Oleksandr Zinchenko converts a low driven from shot from an incredible pass by Andriy Yarmolenko to give Ukraine the 1-0 lead against Sweden in their last-16 Euro 2020 fixture in Glasgow, Emil Forsberg equalised for Sweden just before half-time.
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
