Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice, Harry Maguire, Jack Grealish & Harry Kane give their thoughts on reaching the quarter-final stage after an historic 2-0 victory over Germany with midfielder Rice saying "it's history".

MATCH REPORT: England end 55-year wait for knockout win over Germany

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.