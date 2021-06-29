Euro 2020: 'Make this your ringtone, England 2-0 Germany!' - Scenes & reaction after famous win
Watch the scenes at full time as England complete a memorable 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley to move into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 and hear from Match of the Day's Rio Ferdinand, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer & Jurgen Klinsmann on an epic England win.
MATCH REPORT: England end 55-year wait for knockout win over Germany
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
