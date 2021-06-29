Watch the scenes at full time as England complete a memorable 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley to move into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 and hear from Match of the Day's Rio Ferdinand, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer & Jurgen Klinsmann on an epic England win.

