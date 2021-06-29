Raheem Sterling slides it past Manuel Neuer to score for England against Germany
Raheem Sterling opens the scoring from a Luke Shaw cross to slide it past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to give England a 1-0 lead against Germany in their last-16 Euro 2020 fixture at Wembley.
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
