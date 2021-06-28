Paul Pogba picks the ball up 25 yards out and curls a stunning effort into the top corner to give France a 3-1 lead against Switzerland in their last-16 Euro 2020 fixture in Bucharest - which the Swiss eventually win on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

