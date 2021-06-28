Relive all the action from the eight-goal thriller between Croatia and Spain in their last-16 Euro 2020 fixture as Spain triumph 5-3 after extra time in Copenhagen.

MATCH REPORT: Spain head to quarter-finals after 8-goal thriller against Croatia

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC

