Striker Alvaro Morata produces an unstoppable finish from a tight angle to give Spain the lead in the first half of extra time against Croatia in their last-16 Euro 2020 fixture in Copenhagen.

MATCH REPORT: Spain head to quarter-finals after 8-goal thriller against Croatia

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only