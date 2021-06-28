Euro 2020: 'A terrible mistake!' - Keeper Unai Simon's howler as own goal puts Croatia ahead against Spain
A dreadful error from Unai Simon allows a backpass to roll past him and into the net to give Croatia the lead against Spain in their last-16 Euro 2020 fixture in Copenhagen.
MATCH REPORT:
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship