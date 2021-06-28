Gareth Bale's future has been the source of great speculation since the Wales forward announced before Euro 2020: "I know what I'm doing (next season) but it'll just cause chaos if I say anything now."

Bale has been linked with hometown club Cardiff City but his former Wales teammate Joe Ledley expects Bale to see out the final season of his Real Madrid contract and show his abilities once again in Spain.

Read more: 'I hope this isn't the end for Bale with Wales' - Ashley Williams