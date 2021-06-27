Kevin de Bruyne picks up an ankle injury at the end of the first half and is unable to continue soon after the restart as Belgium beat Portugal 1-0 to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

REACTION: Belgium v Portugal - listen & follow text

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow the Euros on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only