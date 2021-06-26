Euro 2020: Italy coaches react to extra-time goals in win against Austria
Watch Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli's passionate reaction to Italy's extra-time goals in their 2-1 victory over Austria at Wembley in the last 16 of the European Championship.
REPORT: Italy need extra time to beat battling Austria
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only
