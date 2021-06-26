Euro 2020: Italy score twice in extra time to beat Austria in last 16
Watch highlights as extra-time goals from Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina prove enough to put Italy into the quarter-finals of the European Championship as they beat Austria 2-1 at Wembley.
REPORT: Italy need extra-time to beat battling Austria
