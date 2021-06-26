BBC Sport

Euro 2020: 'My players didn't deserve this' - Wales manager Rob Page

Wales manager Rob Page says his players did not deserve to go out of the European Championship with such a heavy defeat after losing 4-0 to Denmark in the last 16.

