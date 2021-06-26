Euro 2020: Denmark beat Wales 4-0 to reach quarter-finals
Denmark reach the quarter-finals of the 2020 European Championship after beating Wales 4-0 in Amsterdam, with a brace from Kasper Dolberg and goals from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite.
REPORT: Wales out after being thrashed by Denmark
