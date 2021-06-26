BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Kasper Dolberg curls in Denmark opener against Wales

Kasper Dolberg curls into the bottom corner to put Denmark ahead against Wales in the last 16 of the European Championship in Amsterdam.

