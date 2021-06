Connor Roberts scored Wales' second goal in the second Group A game en route to the last 16 of Euro 2020.

But while others were texting congratulations after the 2-0 victory, his mother was asking him to pop home to do some DIY!

Read more: 'World against Wales for Denmark game' - Roberts

