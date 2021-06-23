Jurgen Klinsmann and Danny Murphy give their thoughts on the upcoming last 16 fixture, between England and Germany on Tuesday 29th June. Could it really end in another penalty shootout?

Where to watch: England and Wales games live on BBC , Wales face Denmark as England get Germany

Watch England v Germany on the 29th June at 17:00 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.