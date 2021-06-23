BBC Sport

'Extraordinary!' Euro 2020: Germany v Hungary - 90 seconds of chaos

Germany's Kai Havertz scores to equalise for Germany but Andrras Schafer responds with an attack straight from kick-off scoring to give Hungary a 2-1 lead, throwing Group F into chaos all within the space of 90 seconds.

MATCH REPORT: Germany book England date after Hungary draw

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.

Published
Section
BBC Sport
Subsection
European Championship