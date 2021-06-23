Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the all-time international goalscoring record as defending champions Portugal drew with France to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020 as one of the best third-placed teams.

MATCH REPORT: France top group as Ronaldo equals record

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.