Euro 2020: 'They've found a way through!' Leon Goretzka equalises for Germany against Hungary

Leon Goretzka scores a crucial goal for Germany, beating goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi to equalise against Hungary and prevent his country from being knocked out of Euro 2020.

