Euro 2020: 'The captain has stepped up!' Adam Szalai gives Hungary the lead against Germany
Germany have been put under immense pressure to qualify for the last 16 by a well-timed Adam Szalai header to give Hungary the 1-0 lead in Munich.
FOLLOW: Euro 2020: Germany v Hungary - watch, listen & follow text
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
