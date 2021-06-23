Watch highlights as Substitute Viktor Claesson scores a 93rd-minute winner for Sweden as they beat Poland 3-2.

The Poles had come back from 2-0 down, but are now out of Euro 2020.

MATCH REPORT: Poland exit Euro 2020 after Sweden loss

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.