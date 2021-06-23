Watch highlights as Spain earned their first win at Euro 2020 in style as they thrashed Slovakia to progress as Group E runners-up and set up a last-16 tie with Croatia.

MATCH REPORT: Spain thrash Slovakia to reach last 16

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.