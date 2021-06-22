Euro 2020 - Czech Republic 0-1 England: 'Outstanding' Bukayo Saka can't be dropped - Micah Richards
Match of the Day pundit Micah Richards praises Bukayo Saka's "fearless" performance against the Czech Republic as England won 1-0 and secured top spot in Group D at Euro 2020.
READ MORE: England beat Czech Republic to win group
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.
