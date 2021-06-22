Euro 2020: Raheem Sterling header gives England the lead at Wembley against Czech Republic
Jack Grealish chips a delivery towards the back post and Raheem Sterling heads it in from close range to make it 1-0 to England against the Czech Republic, at Wembley in the final Euro 2020 group game.
Watch highlights of Croatia v Scotland & Czech Republic v England at 22:40 BST on Tuesday on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship