'There's quite a doubt' - Gareth Southgate on chances of Mount and Chilwell facing Czechs
England manager Gareth Southgate says there is 'quite a doubt' over Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell facing the Czech Republic as they are isolating as a precaution after coming in contact with Scotland's Billy Gilmour who has tested positive for Covid-19.
READ: England's Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount to self-isolate after Gilmour Covid-19 test
